    Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis

    Satish Kaushik last video: Veteran star passed away following a heart attack. The actor got spotted at Javed Akhtar's Holi party. A paparazzo video is going viral on social media. It was the last time when he smiled and posed for paps.

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik died following a heart attack in New Delhi. The actor got taken to the hospital after he got uneasy and suffered the attack on the way to the hospital. 

    While his fellow actors and fans share their favorite memory of Satish and his iconic characters, a well-known paparazzo account shared what seems to be the Mr. India star Satish Kaushik's last outing.

    Earlier this week, Satish attended a Holi bash in Mumbai. The actor came to Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi Holi party in Juhu. The colorful bash was also attended by Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, and more. Making his way to the party, Satish stopped for the cameras. He posed with his contagious smile for the shutterbugs as they clicked him. He also wished the paparazzis team a happy Holi.

    Sharing the video on the official Twitter handle, the paparazzo wrote, "He bid us goodbye. He passed away at the age of 66. He had recently visited Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's holi bash. Kaushikji was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated. And, he suffered a heart attack."

    Satish began his career with Kundan Shah directorial Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and went on to do movies such as Woh 7 Din, played the popular Calendar in Mr. India, starred in Ram Lakhan, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Udta Punjab, Baaghi 3, Sharmaji Namkeen and Thar.

    Besides, if talking about his death, the late star Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi for a Holi celebration. There he felt uneasy and got taken to Fortis hospital. There doctors tried a lot to revive him, but unfortunately breathed his last. Then his body got taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem. Satish Kaushik's body will be brought to Mumbai at around 3 pm today. Then, the last rites ceremony of Satish Kaushik will get performed.

