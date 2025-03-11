(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired salwar suit designs for Ramadan

Entertainment
Follow Nora Fatehi's fashion statement; 7 suits to enhance your beauty
Nora Fatehi looks very beautiful in this pink full-length Anarkali suit. Such an outfit can be stunning
If your height is as good as the actress, then you can also wear Sharara, which is in fashion these days. This type of short Kurti Chikankari Sharara will make you look elegant
Multi-colored flower printed long suit gives an elegant look. With this, you can join the Iftar party by taking a side dupatta like Nora Fatehi
This green shade flared style embroidery Sharara suit of Nora Fatehi is giving a glamorous look. You can wear it to any event to show a stunning look
The actress is giving a stylish look in a mint green colored printed Anarkali suit. By wearing this, you can make yourself special at any event
Nora Fatehi is setting fire in a pink satin cut Dana work A-line suit. This suit is best for fair skin tone and tall girls
For a simple and sober look, you can choose this chiffon Anarkali suit. It is very lightweight. It will be easy to wear it all day long
