Lifestyle
If you want to cast a spell on your husband on your first night like Poonam Pandey, then carry a plain white georgette saree like her. Wear a satin bralette blouse with it.
Like Poonam Pandey, you can also carry a tomato red colored plain georgette saree on your first night. Wear a bralette blouse with thin straps with it.
Try this Poonam look on your first night. She is wearing a desert brown colored georgette saree with a thin border. Wear a plain satin fabric golden halter neck blouse with it.
On your wedding night, carry a glossy plain bottle green colored saree like Poonam Pandey, which has a white colored tassel lace.
This look will also look amazing on the first night. She carried an onion colored pre-draped body fitted saree. With that, she wore a deep neck blouse.
By wearing a black saree on your wedding night. Like Poonam wore a black colored transparent saree with self stripes and a black halter neck blouse.
Chanakya Niti: 8 tips to identify hidden enemies and protection
Dhanshree Verma's 8 Beach Dresses for Mauritius Honeymoon
Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration
Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States