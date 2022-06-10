Sara Ali Khan in sexy bikinis; actress shares her Turkey from Dubai vacation (Pictures)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in white in her latest shoot for a magazine!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's recent Instagram image gives off some sultry summer girl vibes. In an all-white attire, the 26-year-old Bollywood actress graced the cover of travel magazine's June issue.

She was seen wearing a bikini top and wide-leg slacks in a white linen co-ord combination. With a beige embroidered jacket draped over her shoulders, the Atrangi Re actress amplified her image.

Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, is one of the most promising young actresses in India today. Her career graph reflects that she is diligent, optimistic, and driven to achieve her goals.

The actress has been keeping a hectic schedule recently, as she was recently seen arriving from London and immediately heading to IIFA trials and rehearsals. Later, she travelled to Turkey for employment and then to Dubai for IIFA.



Sara has received back-to-back endorsements and magazine covers in addition to delivering one of the greatest films to date. Recently, the actress uploaded a picture of herself on social media.

In white, the actress appeared to be a vision. Sara Ali Khan looked like the actual star she is in these photos for a renowned magazine. In response to the caption, Sara writes “ ‘Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer’… 🤍🤍🤍



Sara donned a pair of nude hue sunglasses and accessorised her outfit with stacked gold necklaces and a pearl choker, as styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi.



With the vivid blue Bosphorus strait in the background, she posed for the cover photo, peeking over her sunglasses.



Sara's swimwear is vivid and energetic, much like her personality. The actress was shown swimming in a multi-coloured bikini top in a recent Instagram image. The actress travels to sunny destinations such as the Maldives on a regular basis and shares her summer fashion trends with her Instagram followers.