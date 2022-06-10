Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan at Tirupati to seek blessings post-wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, newlyweds, were spotted at Tirupati shrine today. Take a look at the video that has gone viral on social media.

One can see in the video, Nayan sports another elegant look in a yellow saree accessorised by a heavy choker and matching earrings.



The actress kept her usual minimal look by styling her hair in a neat bun. On the other hand, Vignesh was spotted wearing mundu and a shirt as he arrived at the temple with his wife Nayanthara.



The newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's photos are causing a stir on the internet. The filmmaker shared a few gorgeous photos from the wedding, and one in particular caught our attention. For her D-day, the Lady Superstar chose a bespoke Mehendi with WN (Wikky Nayan) engraved in between.

"From Nayan mam... to Kadambari... to #Thangamey.... to my kid..... and then my Uyir... and also my Kanmani..... and now... MY WIFE," Vignesh Shivan wrote on Instagram, with additional photos from the wedding. Lady Superstar is the first time the filmmaker has addressed her as his wife.

Their wedding is likewise something out of a fantasy, just like their love story. Nayanthara is said to have given her in-laws expensive presents on their wedding day, including 30 pounds of gold jewellery to her sister-in-law Aishwarya. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s marriage prediction