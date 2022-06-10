Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bungalow to gold jewellery: Nayanthara gifts to Vignesh Shivan and his family

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Vignesh Shivan and his family received some lavish presents from Nayanthara. According to reports, Nayanthara has purchased a Bungalow for Vignesh esteemed Rs 20 crores.

    On Thursday morning, lady diva Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan in a lavish wedding at a Chennai resort. Nayanthara surprised Vignesh and his family with some lavish presents on this special occasion. According to rumours, Nayanthara has purchased a home for Vignesh valued Rs 20 crores.
     

    The paperwork for this home has reportedly been finished. This home, according to sources, is registered in Vignesh's name. Nayanthara has also given Aishwarya, Vignesh's sister, 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewellery. The star also lavished her close family with several gifts.
     

    Vignesh also went to great lengths to make this a memorable day for Nayanthara. According to estimates, Vignesh paid Rs 2.5 to 3 crore for all the gold Nayanthara wore during the wedding ceremony. In addition, Vignesh presented Nayanthara with a Rs 5 crore diamond ring.

    The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh was a high-profile ceremony, with many prominent figures from the political and entertainment worlds in attendance. M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was invited. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, and Karthi were among those invited, in addition to the chief minister. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi were among the guests.

    According to reports, the couple reserved 129 rooms at a resort. The resort is said to be fully booked through this weekend. The ceremony will be followed by a reception, according to reports.

    Mahabalipuram is home to this resort. Many people are unaware that Mahabalipuram was not always the top option for a wedding venue. The original location option was Tirupati; however, due to logistical concerns, the wedding had to be rescheduled. Also Read: Here's why Nayanthara's bestie Samantha Ruth Prabhu won't attend actress' grand wedding

    Before getting married, Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for six years. According to Vignesh, they intended to phone everyone, including friends and family members. Due to practical constraints, he stated it was not possible to accommodate everyone. Vignesh further stated that fans would be presented to wedding photos following the wedding ceremony. Also Read: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Couple shares first set of pics as bride and groom

