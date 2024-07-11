Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Tamannaah Bhatia: 6 time South Indian actress' showed off their HOT body

    Here are a few South Indian actresses whose hot looks raised temperatures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Actresses often take to social media to share their hot pictures that often takes the internet by storm.

    article_image2

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Samantha is a popular Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She has established herself as one of the leading actresses in South Indian cinema with a career spanning over a decade. 

    article_image3

    Pooja Hegde is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Telugu and Hindi films. She began her acting career with the Tamil film "Mugamoodi" in 2012 and gained recognition in Telugu cinema with films like "Oka Laila Kosam" and "Mukunda."

    article_image4

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia is a prominent Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. She began her acting career at a young age and gained recognition through successful films in the South Indian film industry.

    article_image5

    Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who has made a significant mark in both television and Bollywood. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Bulbul in the popular television serial "Kumkum Bhagya." 

    article_image6

    Namrata Malla is a dancer and actress who often shows off her hot dance moves in videos she puts on social media.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details

    WATCH: What did Nita, Mukesh Ambani give their Reliance employees for Anant Ambani's wedding? RKK

    WATCH: What did Nita, Mukesh Ambani give their Reliance employees for Anant Ambani's wedding?

    I Was Addicted To Women', says Jason Shah as he talks about battling sex addiction RBA

    'I Was Addicted To Women', says Jason Shah as he talks about battling sex addiction

    We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on ATG

    'We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on

    Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong says actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    'Darshan must be punished if he has done something wrong': Actor Daali Dhananjay on Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Kylie Jenner flaunts voluptuous body in orange bikini from her brand 'Khy'; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Kylie Jenner flaunts voluptuous body in orange bikini from her brand 'Khy'; take a look

    DRDO sanctions 7 new projects to private sector under technology development fund gcw

    DRDO sanctions 7 new projects to private sector under technology development fund

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details

    6 must-have decor items to style your house RKK

    6 must-have decor items to style your house

    Gujarat Stampede-like situation during walk-in-interview at Ankleshwar hotel, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Gujarat: Stampede-like situation during walk-in-interview at Ankleshwar hotel, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon