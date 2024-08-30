Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna- Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in 2024

    Who are the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry in 2024? Let's find out which actresses command the highest fees, particularly in South India.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024

    Actors and actresses in the film industry can earn a hefty sum. While top heroes in South India charge over Rs 100 crore, leading actresses earn up to Rs 12 crore. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid actresses and their earnings.

    10. Sai Pallavi
    Sai Pallavi is number 10 on the list of highest-paid South Indian actresses, charging Rs 2 crore per film. She is also working in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana. She is known for her simple beauty. 

    9. Keerthy Suresh
    Actress Keerthy Suresh, who charges Rs 3 crore per film, is at number 9 on this list. She is currently working in the film Baby John, through which she is making her Bollywood debut as a lead actress. Her market value may increase after this film. 

    8. Anushka Shetty
    Anushka Shetty once ruled both Kollywood and Tollywood, but with age, she started getting fewer film offers. Charges Rs 4 crore for a film.

    7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
    Actress Samantha used to charge up to Rs 5 crore for dancing in a song earlier. However, due to suffering from myositis, she had to take a break from the film industry for a year. Since then she has reduced her fees. Now she charges Rs 3 to 5 crores for a film. 

    6. Tamannaah
    Tamannaah is a South Indian actress who has made her mark at the pan India level. Her recent Tamil film Aranmanai 4 has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. She charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is at number 6 on the list of highest-paid actresses.

    5. Pooja Hegde
    Pooja Hegde is at number 5 on the list of highest-paid actresses and charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is currently working in the Tamil film Surya 44, in which she will be seen with actor Surya. Her last few films flopped, which seems to have reduced her demand a bit. 

    4. Rashmika Mandanna
    Rashmika Mandanna, called National Crush by her fans, is actively working in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2 in Telugu.

    3. Srinidhi Shetty
    Srinidhi Shetty got national recognition for her role in KGF. She is at number three on the list of highest-paid actresses and charges Rs 7 crore for a film. She was seen with Vikram in the Tamil film Cobra.

    2. Nayanthara
    Lady Superstar Nayanthara is at number two on the list of highest-paid actresses, charging up to Rs 10 crore for a film.

    1. Trisha
    Actress Trisha, who is single even after crossing the age of 40, is the highest-paid actress in this list. She charges up to Rs 12 crore for a film

