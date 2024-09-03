Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salma Hayek shares SEXY pictures in bikini as she goes on vacation for her birthday

    Salma Hayek turned 58 on Monday, September 2, and she celebrated by sharing lovely photos on Instagram. 

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    The starlet shared a picture dump with 18 images of herself posing in stunning swimwear. She also shared a video of herself sailing the yacht while listening to Carlos Vives and Wakyin's Beso (Fruta Fresca) and taking in the coastal landscape. The actress from Eternals posed in a daring rainbow-print one-piece, showed off her curves in a pink and purple bikini, and looked lovely against the horizon in an orange-and-white printed bikini with a matching sheer coverup. 

    She flaunted her toned physique in a black swimsuit and flashed off her back in another provocative snap. Salma Hayek is a Mexican-American actress, producer, and former model. Born on September 2, 1966, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, she rose to fame with her roles in films like "Desperado" (1995) and "Frida" (2002), for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

    Hayek's career spans over three decades, with notable performances in "From Dusk Till Dawn" (1996), "Wild Wild West" (1999), and "Savages" (2012). She has worked with acclaimed directors like Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino, and Steven Soderbergh.

    In addition to acting, Hayek is a dedicated philanthropist, focusing on women's rights, education, and health. She has been involved with various charitable organizations, including the Avon Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme.

    Hayek has received numerous awards and accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has been married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault since 2009 and has a daughter, Valentina. With her talent, beauty, and commitment to social causes, Salma Hayek remains a beloved and respected figure in the entertainment industry.

