Monday Box Office Collection: R Madhavan’s film clears Monday test, earns more than Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Om

R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ has successfully cleared its Monday test. Check out how Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ and Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ performed on the first day of the week.

Producer-director-actor R Madhavan's film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which was released with limited resources and without any promotional help from the distributor company, maintained its hold at the box office on Monday. According to preliminary figures, the film's collection has shown a decline of about 60 per cent as compared to Sunday and considering the theme of the film, this decrease is less than the decline on Monday. This is the lowest decrease among all the films in comparison to the amount that was spent on the promotional budget of each film. The promotional budget for 'Nambi Effect' has been negligible. The impact of the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' staying strong at the box office has started affecting Dharma Productions' film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' as well. The collection of this film on Monday was the lowest collection to date.

'Rocketry' earned 1.45 crores on Monday: R Madhavan’s directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which was released on Friday, continued to grow its collections by performing well in the first weekend of its release. The film, which was released on Friday with an opening of Rs 1.73 crore, collected Rs 2.97 Saturday on Friday and Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film earned Rs 1.45 crore according to the initial figures. Accordingly, the decline of the film on Monday as compared to Sunday was about 60 per cent. ALSO READ: Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earned Rs 200 crores: The collection of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which was released last week, had dropped more than 70 per cent on the first Monday. On the second Monday also, the collection of this film has dropped by about 70 per cent as compared to the second Sunday. It is believed that if 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' picks up in the coming days, then its direct loss will be to 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. According to the initial figures of Monday, the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has done a business of around Rs 2 crore. The film Rs 6.10 crore on Sunday.

'Rashtra Kavach' Om earned Rs 1 crore: At the same time, the collection of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Rashtra Kavach Om', which was released with the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', remained less than its rival film on Monday. As against Rs 1.30 crore of the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Rashtra Kavach Om' has collected only about a crore, according to the initial figures on Monday. The net collection of the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', including the collection of the first four days of release, is now around Rs 9.75 crore and the collection of the film 'Rashtra Kavach Om' is Rs 6.11 crore. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: R Madhavan's film benefits from weekend as collection goes up on Sunday

Difficult days ahead for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': The rest of the second week is going to be very important for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. While 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has earned more than its production cost through the satellite and OTT rights of the film on the first day of its release, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' must earn at least Rs 120 crore to make a profit by extracting its cost.

