Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

On Monday, superstar Rajinikanth commended R Madhavan for his maiden film as a director, "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect," which he said needed to be seen by the nation's youth. "Rocketry," a movie that released in theatres on July 1, is based on the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage in 1994.

Rajinikanth said Madhavan, known for his starring roles in "Alaipayuthey" and "Tanu Weds Manu, had established himself as an able director in his first directorial outing.

"The film 'Rocketry' is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie," Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

Later in the day, Madhavan posted a video on the microblogging site thanking the superstar for his praise. "I don't know what to say and (the credit goes to) Nambi Narayanan sir and the full team," the actor said in Tamil.

"I really don't know what to say. Thank you Rajini sir. It's people like you that make it so worth it. Much love and respect to you," he further said in the clip.

(With inputs from PTI)