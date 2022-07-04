Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

    Based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994, "Rocketry" was released in theatres on July 1.

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 7:44 PM IST

    On Monday, superstar Rajinikanth commended R Madhavan for his maiden film as a director, "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect," which he said needed to be seen by the nation's youth. "Rocketry," a movie that released in theatres on July 1, is based on the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage in 1994.

    Also read: Box Office Report: R Madhavan's film benefits from weekend as collection goes up on Sunday

    Rajinikanth said Madhavan, known for his starring roles in "Alaipayuthey" and "Tanu Weds Manu, had established himself as an able director in his first directorial outing.

    "The film 'Rocketry' is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie," Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

    Also read: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's film leaked on torrent sites like Telegram, Tamilrockers, and more

    Later in the day, Madhavan posted a video on the microblogging site thanking the superstar for his praise. "I don't know what to say and (the credit goes to) Nambi Narayanan sir and the full team," the actor said in Tamil.

    "I really don't know what to say. Thank you Rajini sir. It's people like you that make it so worth it. Much love and respect to you," he further said in the clip. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did Arjun Kapoor sister Anshula remove her bra in front of camera Here is what happened drb

    Why did Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula remove her bra in front of camera? Here's what happened

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins

    Big Boss Malayalam Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy drb

    Bigg Boss 4 Malayalam: Dilsha Prasannan first woman contestant to win the show

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92 RBA

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92

    Delhi police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala killer Ankit Sirsa drb

    Delhi police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala's killer Ankit Sirsa

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu as independent country? Don't push us DMK A Raja warns PM, HM

    Tamil Nadu as independent country? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics check out drb

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant 50s hand England a target of 378 against India; fans react-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara, Pant 50s hand England a target of 378; fans react

    An ode to courage national police day Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed snt

    An ode to courage: Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon