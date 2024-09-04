Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharvari Wagh HOT photos: Times the 'Munjya' actress showed off her bikini body

    Sharvari Wagh has made a prominent name in the Indian film industry and often takes to social media to share hot pictures.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    To get a hot figure like Sharvari Wagh, focus on a balanced diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Include foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, tofu, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid sugary drinks and processed snacks. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Limit your calorie intake to maintain a healthy weight. Sharvari Wagh's toned physique is a result of her strict diet and workout regimen, so make sure to fuel your body with nutrient-dense foods.

    article_image2

    To achieve a hot figure like Sharvari Wagh, incorporate a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your workout routine. Focus on toning your core, arms, and legs with exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks. Engage in cardio activities like running, swimming, or dancing for at least 30 minutes a day.

    article_image3

    Sharvari Wagh's fitness routine includes a combination of yoga, Pilates, and weight training, which helps her maintain her enviable physique. Aim to exercise regularly and challenge yourself to see noticeable results. To get a hot figure like Sharvari Wagh, adopt a healthy lifestyle that complements your diet and workout routine.

    article_image4

    Ensure 7-8 hours of sleep each night to aid muscle recovery and weight loss. Manage stress levels through meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises. Stay active throughout the day by taking the stairs or walking short distances. Sharvari Wagh's glowing skin and toned body are a result of her consistent lifestyle habits, so make sure to prioritize self-care and self-love.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years RKK

    120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces new film, returns to acting after three years

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, 'What about Sara?' RTM

    After Hardik Pandya, is Ananya Panday cozying up to THIS cricketer? Fans wonder, ‘What about Sara?'

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges Karnataka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints vkp

    After Mollywood, Sandalwood urges K'taka govt to form committee to probe sexual harassment complaints

    Why has the Bombay High Court refused to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'? RKK

    Bombay High Court refuses to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', actress reacts

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash vkp

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach scr

    IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach-report

    India's highway overhaul: 74 tunnels to be built at cost of Rs 1 lakh crore to strengthen road infrastructure shk

    India's highway overhaul: 74 tunnels to be built at cost of Rs 1 lakh crore to strengthen road infrastructure

    Wakefit is offering upto Rs 10 Lakh for sleeping 8 hours per day, How to apply and other details gcw

    Become professional sleep intern! Wakefit is offering upto Rs 10 Lakh for sleeping 8 hours per day

    Himachal Pradesh passes new bill to stop pension of defectors gcw

    Himachal Pradesh passes new bill to stop pension of defectors

    cricket England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test scr

    England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon