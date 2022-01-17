  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It would not be wrong to call Rasika Duggal the queen of OTT; the actor has delivered some exceptional performances. On her birthday, presenting to you are five must-watch series of Rasika on the OTT platform. Check out.

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

    Actor Rasika Duggal has carved her own niche. She has played unconventional characters that have established her in the industry as an actor who can totally nail any given character, and has the same time, has a wonderful connection with the audience. As she celebrates her birthday on January 17, here are five of the many must-watch projects of Rasika that will surely leave you in an awe of her.

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

    Out of Love: Starring Rasika Duggal and Purab Kohli, ‘Out of Love’ is one of the most-watched series on the OTT. The series has two installments which were released on Disney+ Hotstar. In the first season, Rasika has played the role of a doting mother and a wife who is happy in her small world. However, the entire world comes down crashing when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her. In the second season, Rasika and Purab return to the screens with the latter trying to seek revenge from Rasika for destroying his life. While the first season will certainly interest you the most, the second season is a little average compared to its prequel. However, you must watch it for both Rasika and Purab.

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

    Mirzapur: When speaking of Rasika Duggal, how can one not talk about Amazon Prime India’s series ‘Mirzapur’. Her character ‘Beena’ is iconic in itself. The actor played the wife of Pankaj Tripathi in this series, stepmother to Divyenndu Sharma and daughter-in-law to Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

    ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

    A Suitable Boy: Released in the year 2020, ‘A Suitable Boy’ by filmmaker Mira Nair is a must=watch. In this, Rasika played the character of ‘Savite Mehra Kapoor’. It is set in the year 1951, displaying how a literature student is divided between love and family duty.

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

    Delhi Crime: Starring Shefali Shah in the lead role, ‘Delhi Crime’ is a Netflix series based on the tragic incident of the Nirbhaya gangrape. The series went on to win an Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. In this series, Rasika Duggal played the role of ‘Neeti Singh’, an idealistic cop. The series is all set to return with a second season, very soon.

    ASLO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

    Lootcase:  The first film to release in 2020, in the post-pandemic era, was Lootcase, which was released on the OTT platform. In this film, Rasika Duggal was featured in a comic role that left the audience in a surprise as it was for the firs time that Rasika, who usually does serious and conventional roles, was seen pulling off a comic role.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP elections 2022 Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap drb

    UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her Bhabhi Ji had they not been married for 21 years drb

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Lata Mangeshkar spokesperson reacts to false news about her health says it is disturbing drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson reacts to ‘false news’ about her health; says it's ‘disturbing’

    hollywood Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding? drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Recent Stories

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress RCB

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress

    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination-ayh

    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases - ADT

    Delhi and Mumbai witness sharp drop in COVID-19 cases

    UP Election 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says EC seems not acting fairly, questions UP Police's selective FIR against him-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Chhattisgarh CM says EC not acting fairly, questions UP Police’s ‘selective’ FIR against him

    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?-ayh

    Is Jasprit Bumrah interested in leading Team India?

    Recent Videos

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon
    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report

    Video Icon
    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon