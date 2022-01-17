Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT

It would not be wrong to call Rasika Duggal the queen of OTT; the actor has delivered some exceptional performances. On her birthday, presenting to you are five must-watch series of Rasika on the OTT platform. Check out.

Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

Actor Rasika Duggal has carved her own niche. She has played unconventional characters that have established her in the industry as an actor who can totally nail any given character, and has the same time, has a wonderful connection with the audience. As she celebrates her birthday on January 17, here are five of the many must-watch projects of Rasika that will surely leave you in an awe of her.

Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

Out of Love: Starring Rasika Duggal and Purab Kohli, ‘Out of Love’ is one of the most-watched series on the OTT. The series has two installments which were released on Disney+ Hotstar. In the first season, Rasika has played the role of a doting mother and a wife who is happy in her small world. However, the entire world comes down crashing when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her. In the second season, Rasika and Purab return to the screens with the latter trying to seek revenge from Rasika for destroying his life. While the first season will certainly interest you the most, the second season is a little average compared to its prequel. However, you must watch it for both Rasika and Purab.

Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

Mirzapur: When speaking of Rasika Duggal, how can one not talk about Amazon Prime India’s series ‘Mirzapur’. Her character ‘Beena’ is iconic in itself. The actor played the wife of Pankaj Tripathi in this series, stepmother to Divyenndu Sharma and daughter-in-law to Kulbhushan Kharbanda. ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

A Suitable Boy: Released in the year 2020, ‘A Suitable Boy’ by filmmaker Mira Nair is a must=watch. In this, Rasika played the character of ‘Savite Mehra Kapoor’. It is set in the year 1951, displaying how a literature student is divided between love and family duty.

Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram

Delhi Crime: Starring Shefali Shah in the lead role, ‘Delhi Crime’ is a Netflix series based on the tragic incident of the Nirbhaya gangrape. The series went on to win an Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. In this series, Rasika Duggal played the role of ‘Neeti Singh’, an idealistic cop. The series is all set to return with a second season, very soon. ASLO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

Image: Rasika Duggal/Instagram