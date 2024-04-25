Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arti Singh shares pictures from her beachside dreamy mehendi ceremony

    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Television actress Arti Singh is the happiest as she is living her dreams.

    article_image1

    The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant is on cloud 9 as she is getting married and has shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

    article_image2

    Arti Singh shared a string of photos from her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram handle which had a beachside ceremony on April 24.

    article_image3

    Aarti posed elegantly and happily for the cameras while sitting on a cot against the backdrop of a sea.

    article_image4

    For the mehendi ceremony, the 39-year-old donned a purple embroidered ethnic ensemble that came with golden working on it.

    article_image5

    Arti captioned the post, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon."

    article_image6

    Arti will get married to businessman Deepak Chauhan on April 26, 2024, in the presence of her friends and family. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Congress MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana under scrutiny for not voting in elections since 2018 vkp

    Former Congress MP Ramya aka Divya Spandana under scrutiny for not voting in elections since 2018

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Malayalam actor Dileep to appear as guest this weekend rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Malayalam actor Dileep to appear as guest this weekend

    Billie Eilish suggests she should have a Ph.D. in masturbation, 'Watching myself feel pleasure has been..' RKK

    Billie Eilish suggests she should have a Ph.D. in masturbation, 'Watching myself feel pleasure has been..'

    Sandalwood's 'Kenda' movie bags spot at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke film festival in Delhi vkp

    Sandalwood's 'Kenda' movie bags spot at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke film festival in Delhi

    Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests Home Ministry for LOC against Anmol Bishnoi

    Recent Stories

    Google search of 'inheritance tax' in India hits 20-year-high, Sam Pitrodia searches soar AJR

    Google search of 'inheritance tax' in India hits 20-year-high, Sam Pitrodia searches soar

    Football 'We have to look in the mirror': Van Dijk questions Liverpool's hunger after shock defeat to Everton (WATCH) osf

    'We have to look in the mirror': Van Dijk questions Liverpool's hunger after shock defeat to Everton (WATCH)

    Axis Bank overtakes Kotak Mahindra Bank, becomes 4th largest lender in India gcw

    Axis Bank overtakes Kotak Mahindra Bank, becomes 4th largest lender in India

    Upcoming Malayalam movies to release this May 2024 rkn

    Upcoming Malayalam movies to release this May 2024

    Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood star wives DARK controversies RKK

    Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood star wives DARK controversies

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon