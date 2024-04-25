7 steps to check your CIBIL score without PAN card

Business
Visit the official CIBIL website and navigate to the ‘Personal CIBIL Score’ section. Click on ‘Get Your Free CIBIL Score’ and follow the instructions to fill in your details.
If you don’t have a PAN card, you can use alternative identification documents such as your passport, voter ID. Enter the number of the specific ID you choose.
Enter your date of birth, PIN code and select your state. Provide your mobile number and click on ‘Accept and Continue.’
To verify your identity, enter the OTP sent to your mobile device. Click ‘Continue.’
Choose whether you want to link the device with your account. Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ accordingly.
Upon successful registration, you will see a page confirming the same.
Click on ‘Go to Dashboard’ to view your CIBIL score.