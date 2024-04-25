Business

7 steps to check your CIBIL score without PAN card

Step 1:

Visit the official CIBIL website and navigate to the ‘Personal CIBIL Score’ section. Click on ‘Get Your Free CIBIL Score’ and follow the instructions to fill in your details.

Step 2:

If you don’t have a PAN card, you can use alternative identification documents such as your passport, voter ID. Enter the number of the specific ID you choose.

Step 3:

Enter your date of birth, PIN code and select your state. Provide your mobile number and click on ‘Accept and Continue.’

Step 4:

To verify your identity, enter the OTP sent to your mobile device. Click ‘Continue.’

Step 5:

Choose whether you want to link the device with your account. Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ accordingly.

Step 6:

Upon successful registration, you will see a page confirming the same.

Step 7:

Click on ‘Go to Dashboard’ to view your CIBIL score.

