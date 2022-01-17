  • Facebook
    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    After getting engaged in October last year, reports claim that preparations for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's big day have already begun.

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
    Image: Travis Barker/Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scoot got engaged last year in October. Just months after their engagement, there are reports that suggest the couple is all set to say ‘I do’ to each other in an intimate wedding, preparations for which have reportedly begun.

    Before getting engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, drummer of the popular ‘Blink182’ band, were neighbours and friends. Their relationship started last year in January and within months of their relationship, they sealed it with the ring.

    According to a report, planning for their D-day has already begun as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do not want to wait longer for their wedding. Their wedding will reportedly be an intimate and exclusive affair. Despite having many friends, Kourtney and Travis want to have an intimate wedding. The bride-to-be is very excited to marry Travis and vice-versa. A report quoted a source saying that the couple is really looking forward to spending their lives together. Furthermore, reports also claimed that the couple is equally involved in the preparations, and their wedding will reflect upon their style as well as on their relationship.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker, couple begin romantic adventure together

    In November, when the couple attended their friend Simon Huck’s wedding in Phil Riportella, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture on her social media with the caption “Going to the chapel”. And on that caption, Travis Barker was quick to respond with an “Our turn next” comment on it, dropping hints that they will be getting married soon.
    A report also claimed that while things have been going smooth between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, the latter’s ex has not really been happy with their wedding buzz.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick reacts for the first time since her engagement, here is what he said

    Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, has not been really thrilled about Kourtney marrying Travis Barker, reportedly. He is still trying to process the information. Kourtney and Disick have three children together – Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7).

