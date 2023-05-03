Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in sexy summer outfits; see sizzling pictures

    First Published May 3, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    While Rashmika Mandanna has become a rising bollywood star in terms of her acting, we look at the recent times when she stole the show with her searing pictures on the gram.

    article_image1

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    After Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has become an acclaimed pan-Indian star that has proven her versatility with diverse performances in Hindi films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. But now, Rashmika's recent pictures on social media have taken the internet by storm. Let us look at them.

    article_image2

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in this yellow-colored jacket and matching yellow pants, making it a splash of vibrance and comfort athleisure wear.

    article_image3

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna looks appealing and drop-dead gorgeous in a black-colored hoodie on black-oversized pants, which redefines the comfort and style element for females.

    article_image4

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna has captured the attention of her global fans with sizzling looks in yellow colored jacket and matching yellow pants attire here.

    article_image5

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna looks sensational in an all-green sleek attire outfit with white sneakers and, is giving an intense look towards the camera lens in this photograph.

    article_image6

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, she has worn a light yellow colored plunging neckline ensemble outfit. It has the same shaded one-piece inside it. Rashmika's hairs are wavy and highlighted, and she wore yellow and blue-tinged stiletto heels and nude peach lip shade on her lips.

    article_image7

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this one, Rashmika is sitting on the staircase. In the back is a picturesque view of azure blue waters. She has worn a black bralette and shorts. She wore a cream-colored jacket on her beach outfit with black glasses on her eyes and a beige straw hat to make it a perfect beach outfit with red flip-flops.

    article_image8

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    In this picture, Rashmika Mandanna is standing on the sand on a beach, with a scenic view of crystal clear azure blue waters. She wore a pink and white checkered beach-themed ensemble outfit with white cat eye-shaped glasses on her eyes and light pink lip shade on her lips.

