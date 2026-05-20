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Rashmika Mandanna Explains The Real Story Behind Her Irreplaceable Tattoo; Here's What We Know
Rashmika Mandanna is always making headlines, not just for her films but her personal life too. After all the buzz around her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda, her secret tattoo is now going viral. So, what's the real story behind it?
Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll!
Tollywood star Rashmika Mandanna has been delivering back-to-back hits. She has made her mark in both Tollywood and Bollywood, earning the 'National Crush' title. Besides her work, her personal life, including her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda and performing homas with Venu Swamy, keeps her in the news.
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The secret tattoo on Rashmika's hand
The actress reveals the real story
So much meaning behind 'Irreplaceable'?
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