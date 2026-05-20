Jr NTR’s residence is located in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Known for its high-end properties and celebrity residents, the area offers privacy, greenery and excellent connectivity to film studios and commercial hubs.

The mansion is built on a spacious property surrounded by landscaped outdoor areas and scenic city views. Wide roads, strong security and premium infrastructure make Jubilee Hills one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.