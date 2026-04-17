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Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: Stunning South Stars’ Natural No-Makeup Looks
Our favourite heroines always shine on screen and leave fans amazed with their beauty. But their natural, no-makeup looks are just as striking. Here are some recent pictures of top actresses in their real, effortless style.
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Star heroines without makeup
A heroine's beauty is often all about the makeup. They appear on the silver screen, and audiences are completely floored. But if you see them without makeup, you'll be shocked. Let's check out the latest no-makeup looks of our star heroines.
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Sreeleela without makeup
Sreeleela is Tollywood's latest young sensation. She wowed everyone with her dance moves but recently faced a string of flops. Despite this, she's still getting good offers and is getting busy in Bollywood. Even without makeup, Sreeleela looks quite cute.
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Samantha's look without makeup is crazy
Samantha always impresses with her beauty on the big screen and her amazing acting. Recently, she has also been grabbing attention with her action roles. Samantha was spotted without makeup and looked amazing. It's safe to say her beauty hasn't faded one bit.
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Rashmika Mandanna looks cute even without makeup
Rashmika Mandanna, who has become a national crush, was recently seen without makeup. It is known that she recently married Vijay Deverakonda in a wedding fit for royals. Even without any makeup, you can see she looks very cute.
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Nayanthara looks hot without makeup
South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara is reigning as a top heroine. She recently scored a hit in Telugu with the film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad garu'. She is now busy with crazy projects like `Toxic`. Here she is, seen without makeup, and she looks absolutely hot. She is currently doing a film with Balayya in Telugu.
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Tamannaah looks cute even without makeup
Milky beauty Tamannaah, who is busy in Hindi cinema, was once a top star in Telugu. She captivated audiences with her unique dance moves and beauty but has now moved away from Telugu films, focusing more on Bollywood. Tamannaah proves she doesn't need makeup to look good, showing off her cute and natural charm.
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Ashika Ranganath captivates with her beauty even without makeup
Ashika Ranganath is becoming a popular heroine in Telugu as well. She recently impressed everyone with her performance in the film `Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignapthi` and caught everyone's attention. She made an appearance without makeup, and her beauty is just as captivating.
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Samyuktha looks hot without makeup
Samyuktha, who is scoring back-to-back hits in Telugu, is very selective about her films. She was spotted without makeup, and she looks really hot.
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Meenakshi's new look without makeup
Meenakshi Chaudhary is on a winning streak. She scored hits with films like `Sankranthiki Vasthunnam`, `Lucky Baskhar`, and `Anaganaga Oka Raju`. She was seen without makeup, and honestly, it's a bit hard to recognise her.
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Butta Bomma without makeup
Butta Bomma Pooja Hegde doesn't have any Telugu films right now, but she was once a top star. Sometime back, she appeared without makeup, and she looked absolutely stunning in her hot look.
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Bhagyashree Borse looks cute without makeup
Bhagyashree Borse appeared in films like `Kaantha`, `Andhra King Taluka`, and `Mr. Bachchan`, but success didn't come her way. Despite that, she remains a popular heroine. Even without makeup, she looks amazing.
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Trisha without makeup
Trisha has been in the news regarding her rumoured affair with Vijay. In Telugu, she acted in `Vishwambhara`, which is set to release in July. Without makeup, Trisha looks a bit different and almost unrecognisable.
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Janhvi Kapoor looks cute without makeup
Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Sridevi, impressed everyone in the recent film `Devara`. She is now busy with `Peddi`, which is releasing soon. Janhvi looked amazing without makeup, making everyone say 'wow'. She looks very cute.
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