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Nayanthara looks hot without makeup

South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara is reigning as a top heroine. She recently scored a hit in Telugu with the film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad garu'. She is now busy with crazy projects like `Toxic`. Here she is, seen without makeup, and she looks absolutely hot. She is currently doing a film with Balayya in Telugu.