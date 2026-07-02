Supermodel Karlie Kloss revealed she has 'never met' President Donald Trump despite her marriage to Joshua Kushner, brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Kloss, a Democrat, emphasized respecting family despite political differences.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has spoken candidly about navigating political differences within her extended family, saying she has "never met" US President Donald Trump despite being related to the Trump family through marriage, according to E! News. Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump

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On Political Differences and Family Ties

In an interview, Kloss said she remains grounded in her own beliefs while respecting family ties. "Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven't lost sight of who I am, but also, it's my husband's family," she said, as per the outlet.

Asked whether she had ever discussed politics with President Trump, Kloss replied, "I have never met President Trump."

Reflecting on political differences within families, the model said growing up in Missouri prepared her to engage with people holding diverse viewpoints. "We're sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state. Since as long as I can remember, I've always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life. You know, I'm a Democrat," she said, according to E! News.

Kloss stressed the importance of maintaining relationships despite political disagreements. "I think it's possible to have relationships with people who you politically don't align with. And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other," she added.

On Faith and Partnership

The model also reflected on her decision to convert to Judaism during her relationship with Joshua Kushner, saying faith was an important part of their journey together. "I fell in love with somebody whose faith was a huge part of who he is. And I knew that from the start and choosing that I wanted that in my life. I'm really proud of that choice," she said.

Kloss and Joshua Kushner married in 2018 and are parents to three children, according to E! News.

Speaking earlier this year, Kloss said the couple's long relationship has helped them navigate marriage and parenthood. "We've been together since I was 19. We've grown up together. He's always been my biggest champion, especially in this adjustment into motherhood. He's been somebody who's like, 'Karlie, you cannot lose yourself. You will not be happy and then our children will feel that,'" she said.

Reflecting on their relationship, she added, "Because we met so young, we've been through so much together and really grown together. I think that's also part of why our partnership is so solid," as per the outlet. (ANI)