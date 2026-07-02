Ahead of Alia Bhatt's film 'Alpha', mother Soni Razdan posted a four-generation family picture. It featured her 97-year-old mother, Alia, and her granddaughter, calling her own mother the 'OG ALPHA woman' and wishing Alia luck.

Just a day before Alia Bhatt's spy action film 'Alpha' hits theatres, mother Soni Razdan shared an adorable post that featured a four-generation family picture along with an emotional note celebrating the women in her family.

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Four Generations in One Frame

Razdan, on Thursday, shared an adorable picture on Instagram that featured the women of her family. The photo included her 97-year-old mother, daughter Alia Bhatt, her granddaughter, and herself. Along with the picture, Soni shared a touching note, calling her mother the original or "OG ALPHA woman" and wishing Alia good luck ahead of her film's release. "One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame! Alia's Nani who is all of 97 years young. No, it's not her birthday today, but on the eve of her granddaughter's release she wanted to wish her this way," she wrote.

The 'OG Alpha Woman's' Journey

She also looked back at her mother's difficult childhood and spoke about the hardships her family faced during World War II. "My mother escaped Nazi Germany when she was just 6 years old. Although German and not Jewish, they had to run because my grandfather was a brave man and went openly against Hitler."

"After a few years in Czechoslovakia, enduring many a hardship, she and her family landed up in the UK, escaping on a Jewish kinder transport train. The trials she faced were many. Then she met and married NN Razdan and finally started a new life in India," she added.

Celebrating 'Alpha Women' Everywhere

View this post on Instagram Soni concluded the note by adding how "Alpha women" can be found in every family. She also invited her followers to share stories of inspiring women from their own lives. "Alpha women exist in many different ways. They're all around us. But ultimately, I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women. Drop a if you agree... Would love to hear about some Alpha women that you know! Do share them with me."

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. (ANI)