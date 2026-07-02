Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha is all set to hit the theatres on July 3. The film's advance booking has begun, however there's more to the film than just numbers. Keep scrolling!

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor's starrer Alpha, a gripping YRF spy-drama made with a massive budget of Rs 100 crore, reportedly. The film's teaser and trailer have already generated a massive buzz on the internet. The leading ladies taking up the charge in this high-octane drama have garnered massive praise from the audience. While some are a bit skeptical about whether the film will deliver what it promises.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The action spy-drama hits the theatres tomorrow, on July 3. The booking for the film has already begun. Although the star cast of the film has left no stone unturned in promoting the film across the nation, reports show that the bookings began on a lukewarm note. Yes, you read that right. With early estimates projecting a Day 1 net collection between Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 8 crore, as per reports. But there's much more to the film than just dull advance bookings or bad numbers.

Let's talk Money

If we talk about the Day 1 collection of other YRF spy-dramas, net. Then Ek Tha Tiger minted Rs 32.92 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 34.1 crore, War gained Rs 53.35 crore, Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore, Tiger 3 earned Rs 44.5 crore, and War 2 minted Rs 52.5 crore. By Thursday morning, Alpha had struggled to make a mark on the ticket booking platform. As of 10 AM, the film was selling only around 1,300 tickets per hour on BookMyShow, India's largest online ticketing platform. Overall, Alpha has managed to sell just 12K tickets across India by 10 AM on Thursday, grossing just over Rs 40 lakh.

Missed Action-Sequences

However thrilling it is to see two female stars headline a spy universe. Netizens have found a few loopholes in the film that have invited massive trolling. From revealing details of being a spy with a tattoo, typical bodycon suits of being an undercover agent, hinting at the cameo of Hrithik already to spark buzz, and Alia's facial expressions making it allegedly wannabe. Fans are already divided about the film.

Bobby Deol and the alleged trashy dialogues

The film's trailer and teaser have also caught fans' attention for their not-so-pleasing dialogues. Over hyping of the bravery factor to illogical dialogues has also landed the film in the audience's deep debate. Bobby has already been trolled for the film, while Alia's acting has gained mixed reactions.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. The film also has a cameo of Hrithik Roshan.