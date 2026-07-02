With just days left for Alpha to hit theatres, the film has received strong support from fans as well as members of the film industry. Joining the list of admirers, Prabhas shared the trailer of the YRF Spy Universe film on his Instagram Stories and wished Alia Bhatt and the team success ahead of the July 3 release.

In his message, the actor described the trailer as "amazing and promising" and extended his best wishes to Alia, Yash Raj Films and the entire team. Alia responded by reposting his story and thanked him with a warm message accompanied by a sun emoji, which soon caught the attention of fans online.

Fans Connect the Dots to Kalki 2

Prabhas' appreciation for Alpha quickly sparked fresh speculation on social media about a possible collaboration with Alia Bhatt in Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Many fans interpreted his public support, along with Alia's sun emoji, as a subtle hint towards her involvement in the upcoming film.

Social media users flooded comment sections with theories, suggesting that the emoji could be linked to Karna, Prabhas' character in the Kalki universe. While these interpretations remain fan-driven, the online buzz has added to the excitement surrounding both Alpha and the sequel.

Alia's Rumoured Role Still Unconfirmed

Rumours about Alia Bhatt joining Kalki 2 have been circulating for several months. Reports have claimed that she recently completed a brief shooting schedule in Hyderabad for the film. However, the makers have not issued any official confirmation regarding her casting.

If the speculation proves accurate, Alia is expected to play a completely new character rather than replacing Deepika Padukone. Interestingly, Prabhas has previously expressed his desire to work with both Deepika and Alia. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, he even chose Alia over Deepika when asked who he considered the better actress.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement. Until then, Prabhas' support for Alpha has only intensified excitement around both the spy thriller and the much-awaited Kalki sequel.