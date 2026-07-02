Steal Alpha Star Sharvari Wagh's Gorgeous Blouse Designs For Elegant Saree Looks
Are you excited to see the magic of Sharvari Wagh on the big screen with Alpha? Worry not, today we bring you her iconic blouse designs to make your saree look WOW!
Alpha on the cards
We do not know about you, but Sharvari Wagh is beyond elated to see her fans on the big screens with her upcoming spy-universe film Alpha, also starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actress is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, ehre's looking at her iconic blouse designs.
The sporty-style cut
A classic plain blouse with a strappy sporty cut paired with a full-length sleeve overcoat will make you look like the star of any party.
Textured feather, flowery blouse!
Why not add a textured twist to your boring blouses? Strappy, stunning, and shiny. Paired this type of blouse with a plain saree to elevate your look.
The desi-cut!
A simple U-cut blouse with a deep cut and glass-embellished works is a perfect pick for the upcoming festive season.
Keep it shiny!
You can never go wrong with a netted, meshy, shiny blouse. Do not forget to customise such blouses as per your neckline preference.
Embellished beauty!
A classic golden embellished blouse with intricate details will make you the star of any evening party. Glam and how!
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