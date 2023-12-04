Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date! Details here

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding photos are going viral on social media. The couple had a traditional wedding, which was simple and elegant. The newlyweds will host a wedding reception in Mumbai next week.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently married in Manipur. The couple married in a small ceremony attended by only their closest friends and relatives.

According to the most recent information, the newlywed couple will throw a wedding celebration in Mumbai next week.

According to a Hindustan Times article, Randeep and Lin held an after-party in Manipur. The Bombay reception will be mostly for Bollywood celebs and friends.

They have already begun mailing out event invitations but have not yet revealed the location. The wedding reception will very certainly take place on December 11.

The portal was notified by a source close to their family, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits .”

The wedding images of Randeep and Lin have gone popular on social media. The couple enjoyed a conventional wedding that was both simple and gorgeous.

"Never for a moment, while taking pheras, did the smile leave his face," an insider told the news portal.

The insider also added, "The native rites charmed his family as well. They picked traditional attire over fashionable attire for the wedding and temple visits. They had purchased lehengas in Mumbai for the celebrations but had never removed them from their baggage. The emotional importance of the event affected Randeep's mother, who cried throughout the ceremony."