    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding: Couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date! Details here

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding photos are going viral on social media. The couple had a traditional wedding, which was simple and elegant. The newlyweds will host a wedding reception in Mumbai next week.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently married in Manipur. The couple married in a small ceremony attended by only their closest friends and relatives.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the most recent information, the newlywed couple will throw a wedding celebration in Mumbai next week.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a Hindustan Times article, Randeep and Lin held an after-party in Manipur. The Bombay reception will be mostly for Bollywood celebs and friends.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They have already begun mailing out event invitations but have not yet revealed the location. The wedding reception will very certainly take place on December 11.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The portal was notified by a source close to their family, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits .”

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The wedding images of Randeep and Lin have gone popular on social media. The couple enjoyed a conventional wedding that was both simple and gorgeous.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Never for a moment, while taking pheras, did the smile leave his face," an insider told the news portal.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The insider also added, "The native rites charmed his family as well. They picked traditional attire over fashionable attire for the wedding and temple visits. They had purchased lehengas in Mumbai for the celebrations but had never removed them from their baggage. The emotional importance of the event affected Randeep's mother, who cried throughout the ceremony."

