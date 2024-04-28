Ranbir Kapoor to  Kapil Sharma: 17 Bollywood celebrities under scanner in 'Mahadev Betting App Case'

The Mumbai police detained Bollywood actor and influencer Sahil Khan for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case. It is reported that many Bollywood celebs are under scanner in betting and gaming applications.

The Mahadev betting app case, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating simultaneously, has placed numerous other Bollywood celebrities under suspicion following several authorities' crackdowns on other betting and gaming applications.

Last year, it was reported that 17 Bollywood actors were allegedly involved in the fraud. In addition, a Republic TV report on October 6, 2023, stated that up to 34 Bollywood superstars, including actors, singers, and dancers, who attended the September 2022 Celebration Gala in the UAE, were on the inquiry agency's radar in connection with the case.

Sahil Khan was detained by the Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh after his request for pre-arrest bail was denied by the Bombay High Court. Khan, on the other hand, claimed to be only a brand marketer working under a contract with M/s. Isports247 to promote The Lion Book brand, and denied any direct affiliation with the betting site.

Shraddha Kapoor- According to ED sources in September 2023, up to 17 Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, are under investigation for attending or performing at app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in February 2023 and the company's success party in September 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor- In October 2023, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as part of its probe into the Mahadev online betting app fraud.

Kapil Sharma- The investigation agency called comic-turned-actor Kapil Sharma in October 2023 after he attended an event held by Saurabh Chandrakar, the app's creator.

Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan were called to market the app. Agencies wanted to understand their participation and the money they got in fees, which ED said were proceeds of crime.