Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to  Kapil Sharma: 17 Bollywood celebrities under scanner in 'Mahadev Betting App Case'

    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    The Mumbai police detained Bollywood actor and influencer Sahil Khan for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case. It is reported that many Bollywood celebs are under scanner in betting and gaming applications.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Mahadev betting app case, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating simultaneously, has placed numerous other Bollywood celebrities under suspicion following several authorities' crackdowns on other betting and gaming applications.

    article_image2

    The Mumbai police detained actor and influencer Sahil Khan for his participation in the Mahadev betting app case.

    article_image3

    Sahil Khan

    The matter, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has placed numerous other Bollywood celebrities under suspicion following a crackdown on various betting and gambling applications by various authorities.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Last year, it was reported that 17 Bollywood actors were allegedly involved in the fraud. In addition, a Republic TV report on October 6, 2023, stated that up to 34 Bollywood superstars, including actors, singers, and dancers, who attended the September 2022 Celebration Gala in the UAE, were on the inquiry agency's radar in connection with the case.

    article_image5

    Sahil Khan was detained by the Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigating Team (SIT) in Chhattisgarh after his request for pre-arrest bail was denied by the Bombay High Court. Khan, on the other hand, claimed to be only a brand marketer working under a contract with M/s. Isports247 to promote The Lion Book brand, and denied any direct affiliation with the betting site.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shraddha Kapoor- According to ED sources in September 2023, up to 17 Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, are under investigation for attending or performing at app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding in February 2023 and the company's success party in September 2022.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor- In October 2023, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as part of its probe into the Mahadev online betting app fraud.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kapil Sharma- The investigation agency called comic-turned-actor Kapil Sharma in October 2023 after he attended an event held by Saurabh Chandrakar, the app's creator.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan were called to market the app. Agencies wanted to understand their participation and the money they got in fees, which ED said were proceeds of crime. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me Aamir Khan complains about his children RBA

    'My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me', Aamir Khan complains about his children

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Bollywood actor Sahil Khan arrested; read report

    Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan comedy drama advance bookings now open release on May 1; Check anr

    Malayalee from India: Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan's comedy drama's advance bookings now open; Check

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth' RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister starts 'Nany 4 SSR Jan Andolan' campaign, urges CBI to 'Unveil the truth'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 voting results: Who will be evicted from the show this weekend? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 voting results: Who will be evicted from the show this weekend?

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies in North Karnataka stronghold to bolster support for BJP vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold 4 rallies in North Karnataka stronghold to bolster support for BJP

    Indian Railways plans to launch intra-city Vande Metro, trials to begin in July 2024 gcw

    Indian Railways plans to launch intra-city Vande Metro, trials to begin in July 2024

    Kerala Gold Rate today, April 28: Check rate of one gram gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, April 28: Check rate of one gram gold

    Working in Toxic Work Environment? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore RBA EAI

    Working in Toxic Work Environment? 7 signs you shouldn't ignore

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-649 April 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-649 April 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon