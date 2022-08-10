Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 films that depict the essence of the brother-sister relationship

Raksha Bandhan 2022: As Rakhi will be celebrated across the country on Thursday, August 11. Here are five Bollywood films depicting the brother-sister relationship in the purest form, that one can watch on the occasion of Rakhi.

Image: Still from the movie

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The biggest support that one gets in their life, after their parents, comes from their siblings. No matter how much they fight, argue or disagree, the amount of love that siblings have for one another, is unmatched! A brother, whether younger or elder, will always protect her sister. And the sister, will equally love him back and protect him too. Theirs is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world – one that’s filled with banter and fights, but most importantly, love. On this Raksha Bandhan, here are five Bollywood films that have depicted the essence of a brother-sister relationship in the purest and trust forms. You can consider watching these with your Bhai-Behen too, on Rakhi.

Image: Still from the movie

Fiza: Starring Hrithik Roshan and Karishma Kapoor, this film is about a sister who is on a journey to find her missing brother. She goes through every struggle and to the end of the world to bring her brother back. Karishma's acting in the movie will surely bring tears to your eyes. So, if you plan to watch this movie, don't forget to keep some tissues handy!

Image: Still from the movie

Sarabjit: The film starring actors Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Richa Chadha is based on the life of Sarabjit Singh who was prisoned in Pakistan. The film shows how Sarabjit's (played by Randeep Hooda) sister Dalbir Kaur (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) goes to any extent to bring her brother back to the country. It is one of the finest films of Randeep Hooda, to date.

Image: Still from the movie

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: While this movie is about love and friendship at large, the scenes between Genelia D’Souza and Prateik Babbar have shown a beautiful bond between a brother and sister. At first, they are both shown fighting like cats and dogs in the movie, but in this particular scene where Prateik tells Genelia about how she was his only friend in life and she grew up to have more friends which made her forget him. The scene is probably one of the best scenes from the film which sums up the bond that brothers and sisters share.

Image: Still from the movie

Dil Dhadakne Do: Ayesha and Kabir Mehra are truly the modern-day brother-sister due ever! They are chill, best of friends, fun to be around, love each other immensely and stand up for each other when needed. Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Singh’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ also make for an amazing watch on Raksha Bandhan.

Image: Still from the movie