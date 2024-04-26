Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GQ Awards 2024: Alaya F, Tiger Shroff, Nayanthara and others attend in their best outfits

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    On Thursday, many celebrities attended the GQ Awards ceremony in Mumbai.

    article_image1

    The star-stunned event presented awards to the people who were considered the most influential young Indians of 2024.

    article_image2

    Rajkumar Rao

    For the event, Rajkumar Rao opted for a red velvet suit that came with black collars and wore a white shirt below it.

    article_image3

    Wamiqa Gabbi

    Wamiqa Gabbi looked hot as she was seen wearing a white sleeveless top and black loose-fit leather pants.

    article_image4

    Sanya Malhotra

    Sanya Malhotra looked classy in a blue attire and she paired her look with boots, rings and earrings and also had her hair tied up. 

    article_image5

    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black shirt, grey coat, and a black plant that came with white strips. She wore shades.

    article_image6

    Alaya F

    Alaya F looked hot in a tube white short dress. She wite a thin choker set and white heels to finish her look. 

    article_image7

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan graced the GQ Award show looking classy in a light blue shirt, dark blue coat, black pants.

    article_image8

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar's outfit turned heads as her long white coat-skirt attire made her look very sexy and flaunted her toned body.

    article_image9

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara looked stunning in a black long gown that came with a slit on one side. She left her hair open. 

