From Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor to Sara and Taimur Ali Khan, check out these adorable half-siblings

With Raksha Bandhan only a couple of days away, let us take a look at the loving half-siblings in the Hindi film industry, who have been setting some major sibling goals for the rest of us. From taking vacations together to just being there for another, these half-siblings are everything adorable!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

One of the purest forms of love and relationship is that of siblings. You fight one another and pull each other’s legs but more than that, the love that siblings share, is unmatched! Siblings are also about sharing love, quarrel, and fun. And with Raksha Bandhan 2022 just around the corner, in this article, we are going to have a look at some of the famous Bollywood half-siblings who have set some major brother-sister and brother-brother goals, because who said Raksha Bandhan is only about brothers and sisters and not siblings? These half-siblings share a relationship that is close and also speaks of the values inflicted on them. So, here are some of the most famous half-siblings from the Hindi film industry.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor: Other than Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor also has two step-sisters – Janhvi and Khushi. Both were born to Sridevi and Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor. However, Arjun shares a very special bond with both his half-sisters. There was a phase in their relationship when Arjun did not want to have any relationship with Janhvi and Khushi. But since the death of Sridevi, Arjun has become very responsible and loving towards both his sisters.

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur, Jeh: Saif Ali Khan has four children – Sara and Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh and Taimur and Jeh from Kareena Kapoor Khan. All the four children of Saif are tightly knitted. Since Taimur and Jeh are the youngest, Saif and Ibrahim are very protective of them.

Image: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and her elder sister Pooja Bhatt share a good bond. Even though the two are not each other's real sisters, Alia still obeys her elder sister Pooja in everything. Both have often been seen praising each other in front of the media.

Image: Ishaan Khattar/Instagram