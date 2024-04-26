Who is Michael Dolan? Meet Ileana D'Cruz husband

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz reconfirms that she has been married to Michael Dolan since last year. She said that he has loved her through her worst times.
Ileana gave birth to her first baby and named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. When the actress revealed her pregnancy, folks asked when she married or entered into a relationship.
Ileana D'Cruz has always kept her private life out of the public. But the young mother did share pieces of her pregnancy journey on social media.
Now, she has revealed that she is still married to Michael Dolan. The actor's wedding date, May 13, 2023, four weeks before Ileana confirmed her pregnancy.
She has been cited as stating, "I'll have to really think because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that, you know, trumps that the next day."
Ileana D'Cruz showered him with love, claiming he had seen her through some of her "absolute worst times".
She went on to say, "He's seen me through my very worst periods. He has also been there for me throughout some of my best moments."
"He has always been consistent. He has consistently shown affection. Strangely, he emerges daily — like the words from Do Aur Do Pyaar."