Raid 2 Box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer film earns THIS
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 continues its strong performance at the box office! The film earned impressively on its third day, bringing the total collection to ₹48.25 crore
| Published : May 04 2025, 08:58 AM
1 Min read
Raid 2 performs well. After Azad's flop, it recovers losses.
Raid 2 performs well in its first 2 days.
Ajay Devgn's film earned an estimated ₹31.25 crore in India in 2 days.
'Raid 2', directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, opened strongly with ₹19.25 crore.
The film earned ₹12 crore on its second day, Friday, May 2nd.
Raid 2 earned approx. ₹17.00 crore (early estimates) on its third day.
Raid 2 had a total Hindi occupancy of 23.94% on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Raid 2 has earned ₹48.25 Cr (early estimates) in 3 days.
