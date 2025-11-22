India's Top 10 Heroes: Pawan Kalyan makes the list, but who's number one?
Ormax Media drops its monthly list of India's most popular stars. The October rankings are here, and Pawan Kalyan's entry has shaken things up for Bollywood heroes.
India's Top 10 Heroes - Prabhas in First Place
Ormax Media's monthly top 10 list for October is out. Prabhas continues his reign at number one, unmatched in popularity. Kollywood's Thalapathy Vijay holds steady at second place.
Allu Arjun in Third Place
Icon Star Allu Arjun secures the third spot. After 'Pushpa 2,' his fame grew, and his new film with Atlee keeps the buzz alive. Shah Rukh Khan is fourth, with Ajith Kumar at fifth.
NTR Secures Sixth Place
NTR lands at sixth place this October. His rank often shifts, but buzz around his upcoming film 'Dragon' with Prashanth Neel has helped him climb up the popular actors list.
Mahesh Babu in Seventh Place
Superstar Mahesh Babu is notably in seventh place. His rank usually hovers between sixth and eighth. His position might climb with the buzz for his film with Rajamouli.
Ram Charan in Eighth Place
Ram Charan is in eighth place for October. He's currently working on 'Peddi,' directed by Buchi Babu Sana. With constant updates, his rank is expected to rise next month.
Pawan Kalyan Enters the Top 10 List
Pawan Kalyan makes a notable entry into the top 10 list for October, landing at ninth place. The buzz from his late September release 'OG' carried through the month. Salman Khan is tenth.
