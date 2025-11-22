- Home
- Entertainment
- Mastiii 4 Fees Revealed: How Much Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Others Charged
Mastiii 4 Fees Revealed: How Much Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Others Charged
Milap Zaveri’s Mastiii 4 released on Friday, marking the fourth film in the Masti franchise. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, here’s a quick look at their fees for this film.
The fees of the star cast of the film Mastiii 4
The movie Mastiii 4 was released in theaters on Friday. How the film was received at the box office will be known after the collection figures come in. Before that, let's find out about the fees of the actors in the movie...
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh is playing the lead role in the movie Mastiii 4. According to reports, he received a fee of 5-6 crore rupees for working in this film.
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi is also in a lead role in Mastiii 4. According to news, Vivek received a fee of 4-5 crore rupees for working in this film.
Aftab Shivdasani
Aftab Shivdasani will be seen in a film after a long time. According to media reports, he has charged a fee of 3-4 crore rupees for working in Mastiii 4.
Arshad Warsi
After making a splash with Jolly LLB 3, Arshad Warsi will now be seen in Mastiii 4. He has charged a fee of 2 crore rupees for working in this film.
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor is also a part of Mastiii 4. Tusshar hasn't been part of a hit movie for a long time. For Mastiii 4, he received a fee of 1.5 crore rupees.
Ruhi Singh
Ruhi Singh is also seen showing off her acting skills in the movie Mastiii 4. It is being said that she received a fee of 40-50 lakh rupees for this film.
Elnaaz Norouzi
Mastiii 4's lead actress Elnaaz Norouzi received a fee of 30-40 lakh rupees for the film. Elnaaz has been active in films for quite some time.
Natalia Janoszek
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Natalia Janoszek is also seen in the movie Mastiii 4. She has charged a fee of 25-35 lakh rupees for working in this movie
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.