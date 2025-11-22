- Home
Jennifer Lopez is in India to sing at the wedding of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena and IT entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
Jennifer Lopez landed in India for the first time. On Saturday, November 22, the worldwide pop sensation and actress flew in to Udaipur to attend the high-profile wedding of Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena, to software entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
In an Instagram photo, JLo was spotted leaving the Udaipur airport with her team. She was wearing an enormous brown fur coat, black boots, and stylish sunglasses. The actress-singer finished her airport look with a half-updo and little makeup. Her visit has been a key feature of the celebrations, which began on November 21 and will conclude with the wedding ceremony and reception on November 23.
Who is attending the Udaipur wedding?
The 56-year-old artist is expected to deliver an exceptional performance at the wedding, which has already drawn significant attention due to its high-profile attendees. Some sources also suggest that Justin Bieber will perform at the event; however, no official confirmation has been issued to date. The events will take place at many of Udaipur's prominent luxury hotels, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island castle on Lake Pichola.
The guest list includes US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as top Bollywood performers Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others.
What is Jennifer Lopez up to these days?
JLo's most recent film appearance was in the musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opened on October 10. The film, written and directed by Bill Condon, was based on Manuel Puig's 1976 novel, which was adapted into a stage musical in 1992. Aside from Jennifer, the musical drama stars Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Tony Dovolani, Josefina Scaglione, and Bruno Bichir, among others. The film was co-produced by Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and actor Matt Damon's Artist Equity production business.
JLo is now working on the romantic comedy Office Romance, in which she will star alongside Brett Goldstein, as well as a movie version of Liv Constantine's novel The Last Mrs. Parrish.
Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, is scheduled to return to Las Vegas for her Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas engagement at Caesars Palace's Colosseum. It will begin on December 30 and run through March 2026.
