Image Credit : Getty

JLo's most recent film appearance was in the musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opened on October 10. The film, written and directed by Bill Condon, was based on Manuel Puig's 1976 novel, which was adapted into a stage musical in 1992. Aside from Jennifer, the musical drama stars Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Tony Dovolani, Josefina Scaglione, and Bruno Bichir, among others. The film was co-produced by Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and actor Matt Damon's Artist Equity production business.

JLo is now working on the romantic comedy Office Romance, in which she will star alongside Brett Goldstein, as well as a movie version of Liv Constantine's novel The Last Mrs. Parrish.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, is scheduled to return to Las Vegas for her Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas engagement at Caesars Palace's Colosseum. It will begin on December 30 and run through March 2026.