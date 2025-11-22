120 Bahadur Box Office Collection: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, released on November 21, 2025, starring him as Major Shaitan Singh, received a strong response. Here’s a look at how much the film earned on opening day.

Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film 120 Bahadur released in theaters on November 21, 2025. In the film, Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh, and audiences have praised his performance and the movie overall. Let’s take a look at how much the film earned on its opening day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Day 1 ,Box Office Collection

120 Bahadur has also performed well from paid previews. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned ₹67 lakh on its opening day (as of 5 PM). The Hindi morning show occupancy stood at 4.52%, with the highest occupancy recorded in Jaipur at 7%. Thanks to positive reviews and social media buzz, the film’s earnings are expected to grow over the next few days. Fans are eager to see if 120 Bahadur can surpass its budget in the coming week.

Story of '120 Bahadur'

The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, and Ajinkya Deo, and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

120 Bahadur is based on the heroic soldiers of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, particularly focusing on the Battle of Rezang La, where Indian soldiers valiantly fought to protect the Ladakh region from Chinese forces. The film aims to highlight their bravery and the untold stories of these heroes.

This marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the big screen after six years, following his last appearance in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.