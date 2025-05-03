- Home
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 saw a significant drop in collections on its second day. Despite a strong start, it still earned double digits at the box office.
| Published : May 03 2025, 08:34 AM
1 Min read
'Raid 2' is a sequel to the 2008 financial crime drama 'Raid'. The film was released on May 1st, on the occasion of Labor Day.
The film earned approximately ₹19.25 crore on its first day, Thursday, making it the third biggest Bollywood opener of 2025 so far.
However, the film's earnings saw a decline of about 38.9 percent on the second day, and according to a report by sacnilk.com, it dropped to approximately ₹11.75 crore.
The film's two-day net collection in India is approximately ₹31 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed ₹39-40 crore.
'Raid 2' has received good critical reviews and has strong word-of-mouth publicity. It is believed that the film could make a big leap over the weekend.
In 'Raid 2', Ajay Devgn returns as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik. Ritesh Deshmukh plays the villain Manohar Dhankad aka Dada Bhai. Apart from them, Saurabh Shukla, Vaani Kapoor, Govind Namdev, Rajat Kapoor, and Amit Sial also have important roles in the film.
