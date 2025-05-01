Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film, Raid 2, finally released in theaters on Thursday. Viewers of the first show of director Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2 are sharing their reviews on social media. Ajay plays the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, while Ritesh Deshmukh portrays the villain. His powerful performance is being lauded. The film also features a dance number by Tamannaah Bhatia, which is creating buzz. Let's see what people are saying after watching Raid 2...

Raid 2 Declared a Masterpiece

Raid 2 has created a stir since its release. Those who have seen the first show are sharing their reviews on social media. One wrote - #Raid2Review… 4.5 / 5, Must watch. Another wrote - Raid 2 is very different and thrilling from the previous part. Ajay Devgn's acting is superb. #RiteshDeshmukh's acting is top-notch. Overall, a good and must-watch film. Another wrote - Attended the BFC screening of #Raid2, a powerful movie, deserves more than a 4 rating. Watch the film without missing it.

Audience Reactions to Raid 2

After watching Raid 2, one viewer wrote - Raid 2 is a powerful mix of suspense, patriotism, and intense drama. Another wrote - Ajay Devgn once again looks brilliant as the fearless IRS officer. One said - The story of Raid 2 delves deep into the world of corruption and black money. The story is precise and brilliant, which doesn't give the audience a chance to move from their seats from beginning to end. Praising the director, one wrote - Every scene is perfect and thrilling.

Raid 2 Made on a 100 Crore Budget

According to reports, director Raj Kumar Gupta made Raid 2 on a budget of 100 crores. Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid. In Raid 2, Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, is seen conducting his 75th raid. The film's story is full of thrills and suspense. Raid 2 showcases a tremendous clash between justice and power. The movie stars Vaani Kapoor as Ajay's wife. Ritesh Deshmukh plays the antagonist. The film also includes item numbers featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez.