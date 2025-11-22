4 WWE Names Who Could Step In For Cody Rhodes At WarGames After SmackDown Attack
Cody Rhodes may miss WarGames after SmackDown. Four stars stand out as possible replacements.
Randy Orton Could Return To Aid His Close Friend
Randy Orton has been one of Cody Rhodes’ strongest allies since Rhodes came back to WWE. The Viper was the surprise final member of Rhodes’ team in 2023 and has consistently backed him in major rivalries. Orton has not appeared on television since Seth Rollins attacked him during the October 3rd episode of SmackDown.
Before that storyline, Orton was involved in feuds with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Given his history with every member of Team Vision, including recent clashes with Paul and McIntyre, Orton’s return would make sense. His friendship with Rhodes makes him the most natural candidate to step in if Cody cannot compete at WarGames.
Damian Priest Could Step Into The Spotlight
Damian Priest has been busy feuding with Aleister Black, but he already has WarGames experience. In 2023, he opposed Orton as part of the Judgment Day faction. Since turning face, Priest has battled McIntyre and other top heels. He even came to Rhodes’ aid when Black faced the Undisputed Champion in a SmackDown main event.
That night, McIntyre interfered by attacking both the referee and Rhodes, leaving Priest to make the save. With that recent history, Priest could easily align with Team Punk after the attack on Rhodes. WarGames would give him a major boost and highlight his evolving role on the roster.
LA Knight Could Finally Revisit His Teased Rivalries
LA Knight has been somewhat overlooked in the ongoing drama involving Team Vision, the Usos, and CM Punk. He fought fellow babyfaces for opportunities at the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short. Knight has had issues with both Jey Uso and Punk, yet never turned heel. If Rhodes is unable to compete, Knight’s inclusion would allow those teases to finally pay off.
Many fans expect Knight to eventually turn heel, but a bigger shock would be if Jimmy or Jey Uso made that move instead. Knight’s charisma and popularity make him a strong option to replace Rhodes in WarGames.
Sami Zayn Could Continue His WarGames Legacy
Sami Zayn has been part of every WarGames match since WWE introduced the format to the main roster. He has already won three times and remains tied to the original Bloodline story. Zayn may be leading his own team in a traditional 5‑on‑5 match the night before, but his heroic instincts could still push him to appear in WarGames.
His loyalty to the Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns keeps him connected to the larger narrative. Zayn was also among the first to oppose Seth Rollins when Rollins created Team Vision earlier this year. That callback would make his involvement meaningful if Rhodes cannot compete.
