Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton has been one of Cody Rhodes’ strongest allies since Rhodes came back to WWE. The Viper was the surprise final member of Rhodes’ team in 2023 and has consistently backed him in major rivalries. Orton has not appeared on television since Seth Rollins attacked him during the October 3rd episode of SmackDown.

Before that storyline, Orton was involved in feuds with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Given his history with every member of Team Vision, including recent clashes with Paul and McIntyre, Orton’s return would make sense. His friendship with Rhodes makes him the most natural candidate to step in if Cody cannot compete at WarGames.