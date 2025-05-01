Raid 2: 12 Iconic dialogues that elevate the thrilling story
Raid 2 isn't just a gripping story; it's a tapestry of powerful dialogues. You got a glimpse in the trailer, but now we bring you 12 new impactful dialogues from the film.
| Published : May 01 2025, 03:53 PM
1 Min read
Democracy has spoiled these government officials. They've developed a taste for 21-gun salutes. Well, let's fulfill their desire.
Taking bribes with the same mouth you swear an oath of honesty doesn't look good.
You'll play a long game, because you have the art of flattery.
In our book of ethics, donation is another name for a bribe, which we strictly hate.
The good thing about good people is that they see gold even in brass.
Hands that apply butter definitely have a knife.
In politics, such lawyers are weapons. Before they rise against us, the weapon's edge should be dulled.
If my pockets aren't heavy for a few days, my mind starts to become honest.
When you're ruined yourself, it's fun to watch others' ruin.
This is Ram's land... neither Ravan nor Dushasan survives here.
I'm honest... I don't even drink free tea.
