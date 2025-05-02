Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer thriller earns THIS; Check
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's film Raid 2's first-day collection figures are out. Reports suggest the film has made a strong start
| Published : May 02 2025, 08:12 AM
1 Min read
Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Raid 2 released in theaters on Thursday.
Raid 2's first-day earnings figures are out, showing a strong performance.
Raid 2 collected an impressive 18.25 crore on its first day, according to sacnilk.com.
Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid. Ritesh Deshmukh plays the villain in Raid 2.
Raid 2 was made on a budget of 48 crore.
Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn and has a supporting cast.
Trade analysts predict Raid 2 will perform well over the weekend.
