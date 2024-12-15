Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Woman dies, 8-year-old boy in ICU; Allu Arjun supports victim’s family; Read on

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 premiere led to a stampede, causing a woman’s death and leaving her 8-year-old son critical. The actor has apologized and supported the victim’s family.



Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 has become embroiled in controversy after a tragic incident during its premiere. The event, which saw massive crowds gathering to watch the movie, led to a stampede. A 39-year-old woman tragically lost her life, while her 8-year-old son sustained severe injuries.

The child, named Sri Teja, was rushed to KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Hyderabad and is currently on ventilator support. According to a hospital statement, the boy remains in a stable condition but is experiencing intermittent fever and altered consciousness. His condition is critical, and doctors are closely monitoring him in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

The victim’s husband filed an FIR, which led to the arrest of Allu Arjun on Friday night. He was later granted interim bail. Both Allu Arjun and director Sukumar expressed their condolences, publicly apologizing for the incident. The actor also made a generous donation of 25 lakh to the victim's family as an act of support during this difficult time.

In a surprising turn, the victim’s husband has stated he is willing to withdraw the case. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will continue to look into the cause of the stampede. Despite the tragedy, the film's premiere has sparked widespread discussion on crowd management during high-profile events.

