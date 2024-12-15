Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel to Abhay Verma: 6 Talented actors who debuted in 2024

Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel, and Abhay Verma were among the talented actors who made their mark with impressive debuts in 2024, showcasing their acting skills across various genres and projects.

2024 saw the debut of several talented actors, including Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel, Abhay Verma, and others. These rising stars showcased their skills across diverse roles, capturing attention and establishing their potential in the entertainment industry.



Junaid Khan's Debut in Maharaj

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, made his much-anticipated OTT debut in Maharaj. Despite controversies surrounding the film's screenplay, Junaid's performance was highly praised, marking a positive beginning to his acting career in Bollywood.

Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel portrayed the charming Phool Kumari in Laapataa Oh Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film, now India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, gained attention for her standout performance, showcasing her potential in the industry.

Pratibha Ranta’s Breakout Role in Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha Ranta made a strong Bollywood debut in Laapataa Oh Ladies, playing Jaya Singh/Pushpa Rani. Her portrayal was widely appreciated, and her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi further highlighted her versatility and acting prowess.

Pashmina Roshan’s Role in Ishq Vishk Rebound

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, appeared in the remake of the iconic film Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. However, despite high expectations, her performance did not resonate with audiences, falling short of impressing them.

Abhay Verma's success in Munjya and King

Abhay Verma’s performance in the horror-comedy Munjya, alongside Sharvari Wagh, garnered widespread praise. His success continues with a significant role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project, King, making him one of 2024’s biggest breakout stars.

Lakshya Lalwani’s Debut in Kill

After a series of setbacks, Lakshya Lalwani finally made his big-screen debut in Kill. The film received accolades both in India and internationally, establishing Lakshya as a promising new talent in the Bollywood industry.



Latest Videos