Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel to Abhay Verma: 6 Talented actors who debuted in 2024

Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel, and Abhay Verma were among the talented actors who made their mark with impressive debuts in 2024, showcasing their acting skills across various genres and projects.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

2024 saw the debut of several talented actors, including Junaid Khan, Nitanshi Goel, Abhay Verma, and others. These rising stars showcased their skills across diverse roles, capturing attention and establishing their potential in the entertainment industry.
 

article_image2

Junaid Khan's Debut in Maharaj

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, made his much-anticipated OTT debut in Maharaj. Despite controversies surrounding the film's screenplay, Junaid's performance was highly praised, marking a positive beginning to his acting career in Bollywood.

 

article_image3

Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel portrayed the charming Phool Kumari in Laapataa Oh Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film, now India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, gained attention for her standout performance, showcasing her potential in the industry.

article_image4

Pratibha Ranta’s Breakout Role in Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha Ranta made a strong Bollywood debut in Laapataa Oh Ladies, playing Jaya Singh/Pushpa Rani. Her portrayal was widely appreciated, and her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi further highlighted her versatility and acting prowess.

 

article_image5

Pashmina Roshan’s Role in Ishq Vishk Rebound

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, appeared in the remake of the iconic film Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. However, despite high expectations, her performance did not resonate with audiences, falling short of impressing them.

article_image6

Abhay Verma's success in Munjya and King

Abhay Verma’s performance in the horror-comedy Munjya, alongside Sharvari Wagh, garnered widespread praise. His success continues with a significant role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project, King, making him one of 2024’s biggest breakout stars.

article_image7

Lakshya Lalwani’s Debut in Kill

After a series of setbacks, Lakshya Lalwani finally made his big-screen debut in Kill. The film received accolades both in India and internationally, establishing Lakshya as a promising new talent in the Bollywood industry.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on NTI

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Kareena Kapoor CALMS stressed Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Kareena Kapoor CALMS stressed Alia Bhatt at Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang's emotional conversation wins fans' heart [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang’s emotional conversation wins fans’ hearts [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates Allu Arjun post 'Pushpa 2' success; video goes VIRAL WATCH ATG

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates Allu Arjun post 'Pushpa 2' success; video goes VIRAL | WATCH

Recent Stories

Kerala teen falls off bicycle, suffers injuries after stray dogs chase him, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Kerala teen falls off bicycle, suffers injuries after stray dogs chase him, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

Earn Rs 5000 monthly with THIS top Post Office Savings plan AJR

Earn Rs 5,000 monthly with THIS top Post Office Savings plan

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's private jet journey triggers fresh rumors and buzz; Read on NTI

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's private jet journey triggers fresh rumors and buzz; Read on

Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which is better for kids? NTI

Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which is better for kids?

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content ATG

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon