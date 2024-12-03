Pushpa 2 FEE tickets: Betting app bumper offer exclusive for Allu Arjun's film

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has announced a bumper offer for Pushpa 2 movie tickets. As part of a promotion for the online gaming platform Wolf7Pay, he announced that they would give away 10,000 Pushpa 2 tickets.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Pushpa 2 craze

"Pushpa 2" craze astonishes other film industries. Following the global success of "Pushpa: The Rise," expectations are high for "Pushpa 2: The Rule." The sequel explores Pushparaj's rise to power, his battles, and his emotional dynamic with his brother Ajay. Audiences eagerly await impactful dialogues and action sequences. A betting app aims to capitalize on this craze.

article_image2

With special shows for Pushpa 2 starting Wednesday (December 4) midnight, fans are scrambling for tickets. AB de Villiers offers a bumper deal: 10,000 Pushpa 2 tickets as part of a promotion for the online gaming platform Wolf7Pay.

article_image3

AB de Villiers explains how to get the Pushpa 2 tickets in a video posted on his X account, starting with the iconic "Thaggede Le" dialogue from the movie.

article_image4

The video announces: "Hey everyone! Exciting news for movie lovers. The first 10,000 depositors who deposit ₹100 or more on @Wolf7Pay get tickets to this year's biggest blockbuster, Pushpa 2. Don't wait! Offer ends this Saturday (December 7). Play responsibly and click the link below to confirm your spot."

article_image5

AB de Villiers' video promoting Pushpa 2 tickets is going viral. @Wolf7Pay, a leading online gaming platform endorsed by many celebrities, leverages the global craze for Pushpa 2 with this special offer. The film's release on Thursday (December 5) is highly anticipated.

