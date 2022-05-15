Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; 5 facts about the actress

    First Published May 15, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested by Thane police for allegedly uploading a 'derogatory' tweet on social media criticising NCP president Sharad Pawar, was attacked by protestors outside the police station

    Actor Ketaki Chitale, who was detained on Sunday, May 15 for allegedly posting a 'nasty' and 'derogatory' message on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, has been placed in police jail till May 18. So far, the actor has been charged in five cases for posting a post on Sharad Pawar's looks, sickness, and voice. "Hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" were among the insults directed against Sharad Pawar in the post. Apart from the actor, a 23-year-old pharmacy student from Maharashtra was also detained for tweeting something offensive against Sharad Pawar.
     

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    Meanwhile, a video of the actress being beaten by demonstrators while detained by police has become popular on social media. According to reports, women standing outside the Kalamboli police station, and demonstrators threw black ink and eggs at Ketaki Chitale.

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    The actress had written a 'derogatory' article on Sharad Pawar, the NCP president, and his 'hate for Brahmins.' At the Kalwa police station in Thane, she was charged with defamation, 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour, or report promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    Here are five interesting facts about actress Ketaki Chitale:

    1. Ketaki Chitale is a film and television actor who is 29 years old. She has appeared in shows such as Ambat Goad on Star Pravah, Tuza Maza Breakup on Zee5, and Saas Bina Sasural on Sony TV.

    2. According to her Instagram bio, the actress is a motivational speaker.

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    3. According to one of her social media postings, the actor was afflicted with epilepsy at a young age.

    4. Ketaki Chitale is also the creator and CEO of Accept Epilepsy, a social media-based organisation that assists epilepsy warriors in their daily battles.

    5. Ketaki Chitale is on Facebook and Instagram, and this isn't the first time she's made a contentious comment.

