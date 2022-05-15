Protestors assault Ketaki Chitale outside police station; 5 facts about the actress

Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested by Thane police for allegedly uploading a 'derogatory' tweet on social media criticising NCP president Sharad Pawar, was attacked by protestors outside the police station

Actor Ketaki Chitale, who was detained on Sunday, May 15 for allegedly posting a 'nasty' and 'derogatory' message on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, has been placed in police jail till May 18. So far, the actor has been charged in five cases for posting a post on Sharad Pawar's looks, sickness, and voice. "Hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" were among the insults directed against Sharad Pawar in the post. Apart from the actor, a 23-year-old pharmacy student from Maharashtra was also detained for tweeting something offensive against Sharad Pawar.



Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

Meanwhile, a video of the actress being beaten by demonstrators while detained by police has become popular on social media. According to reports, women standing outside the Kalamboli police station, and demonstrators threw black ink and eggs at Ketaki Chitale.

Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

The actress had written a 'derogatory' article on Sharad Pawar, the NCP president, and his 'hate for Brahmins.' At the Kalwa police station in Thane, she was charged with defamation, 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour, or report promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

Here are five interesting facts about actress Ketaki Chitale: 1. Ketaki Chitale is a film and television actor who is 29 years old. She has appeared in shows such as Ambat Goad on Star Pravah, Tuza Maza Breakup on Zee5, and Saas Bina Sasural on Sony TV. 2. According to her Instagram bio, the actress is a motivational speaker. Also Read: Who is Ketaki Chitale? Marathi actor arrested by Thane police

Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram