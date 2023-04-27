Priyanka Chopra's Citadel to Nani's Dasara: 10 OTT movies and Web Series to watch this weekend

OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 28): Grab your favourite munchies and add these films and web series to your binge-watching watchlist this weekend.

This Weekend's OTT Movies and Web Series Releases (April 28): Many fascinating films and web series will be released on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hotstar, and others throughout the last weekend of April. While the theatres will be adorned with the historical magnum opus Ponniyin Selvam 2 aka PS2, the internet world will provide web series like as Priyanka Chopra's spy thriller Citadel, Kdrama The Good Bad Mother, and others. Regarding films, Dasara and Ved are launching on OTT this weekend after making a sensation at the box office. New flicks such as U-Turn and Thuramukhan are also making their way online.



Citadel

Citadel is an espionage drama that stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. PeeCee plays Nadia Singh in Citadel, while Richard Madden takes on the part of Mason Kane. The first two episodes of the highly anticipated programme will be published on April 28, followed by fresh episodes every Friday till May 26. Priyanka and Richard's characters remain concealed under cover, oblivious of their roles, until one night when Richard's character is pursued by his old Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who badly needs his assistance to prevent Manticore from creating a new global order.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Directed by: Joe Russo

Language: English

Dasara

Nani and Keerthy Suresh feature in Dasara, a violent action thriller. The narrative is set in an alcoholic hamlet and is framed by Telangana's Singareni coal mines. The picture has a love story, coal stealing, and a lot of action. It is set in a tavern where upper caste members are obliged to drink inside while lower caste members must drink outside. The film explores caste issues as the main character fights for his rights against the upper caste. The classic mass-produced action film "Dasara" has a social message.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Directed by: Srikanth Odhela

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Pathu Thala

The action movie 'Pathu Thala' stars Simbu alias Silambarasan as a don named A G R. The plot centres around Simbu, a dreaded don who has managed to build an impregnable network. Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar play significant parts in the Tamil film.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Directed by: Obeli Krishna

Language: Tamil

U-Turn

Alaya F stars in the supernatural thriller film 'U-Turn' as Radhika, who has been assigned to investigate accidents that occur at the U-turn on a certain overpass. The film is a remake of the 2016 Kannada film of the same name, which featured Shraddha Srinath.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Arif Khan

Language: Hindi

Ved

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's Marathi film Ved is a heartbreaking romance tale. Genelia Deshmukh produces the film, which marks Riteish's directorial debut. Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf also appear in the film. The film features not only flawless chemistry between Riteish and Genelia, but also a cameo appearance by Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar filmed a song for Ved.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Directed by: Riteish Deshmukh

Language: Hindi, Marathi

Thuramukhan

Historical play in Malayalam Thuramukhan is based on Rajeev Ravi's father's same-named play. Nivin Pauly, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manikandan R. Achari, Senthil Krishna, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, and Darshana Rajendran are among the cast members.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Rajeev Ravi

Language: Malayalam

Sweet Tooth 2

Sweet Tooth 2 is based on Jeff Lemire's DC comic book series. Among those who appear in it are Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Naledi Murray, Neil Sandilands, and Marlon Williams. Following the popularity of the previous season, Sweet Tooth 2 returns with a devastating new wave.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 27, 2023

Directed by: Alexis Ostrander

Language: English

The Good Bad Mother

Kdrama The Good Bad Mother is one of South Korea's most anticipated programmes. According to the description, "a tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship." Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, and Ahn Eun-jin star.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: April 26, 2023

Directed by: Shim Na-yeon

Language: Korean

EXTRA DOSE: Bollywood Movies to watch in Theaters Ponniyin Selvan 2

PS 2 or Ponniyin Selvan 2 is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, the film tells the narrative of the 10th century Chola kingdom. Raja Raja Cholan, the Chola empire's emperor, plays a significant role in the film. PS 2 depicts the Chola empire as one of the richest and strong dynasties on the continent, as well as one of the most powerful and long ruling dynasties in the world, according to its creators.

