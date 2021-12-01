Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 5 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The couple is known to post cute and mushy photos. Take a look at all of them right here. Here's wishing the pair a very happy wedding anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The celebrity husband-and-wife is known to shell out couple goals on social media every time. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Nick had taken to his social media to post a pretty photo with his beloved wife Priyanka. The duo is seen holding one another. He had written a sweet caption on the post that read, "Happy thanksgiving everyone, Grateful for you @priyankachopra (red heart emoji)”.



It looks like once, Nick was not home for months. When Priyanka had reunited with her husband on August 3, she marked the special day with a special post. The actress had taken to her social media handle to post a mushy picture. In the snap, Priyanka can be seen wrapping her arms around her husband as Nick is seen enjoying the warm embrace of his wife. Her sweet smile is very infectious as the duo cosy up in the snap. Also read:Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)



Well, this is not for the first time when the cute snaps of the pair have left their fans to love them even more. Time and again, the couple has always shown appreciation on the posts of one another, which is too cute to miss. Also read: Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

Priyanka always writes appreciation posts for hubby. Once, she had revealed in her post that she is very proud of her baby and said that she is always inspired by her husband.