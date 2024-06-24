Poonam Pandey HOT pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY toned body

Poonam Pandey is an Indian model who often takes to her Instagram to share hot and sexy pictures.

Poonam Pandey started her career as a model and gained attention for her bold photoshoots and videos on social media platforms.

She became widely known for promising to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Although she did not follow through due to legal concerns, the incident sparked significant controversy and media coverage.

Poonam ventured into acting with the Bollywood film "Nasha" (2013), where she played the lead role. The film was noted for its bold and erotic content.

She participated in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss" (Season 5), which further boosted her popularity and brought her into the limelight.

Poonam is very active on social media, especially Instagram, where she shares photos and videos that often garner attention for their provocative nature.

She has been involved in several legal controversies, including cases related to her provocative social media posts and videos.

