Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey HOT pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her SEXY toned body

    Poonam Pandey is an Indian model who often takes to her Instagram to share hot and sexy pictures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey started her career as a model and gained attention for her bold photoshoots and videos on social media platforms.

    article_image2

    She became widely known for promising to strip naked if the Indian cricket team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Although she did not follow through due to legal concerns, the incident sparked significant controversy and media coverage.

    article_image3

    Poonam ventured into acting with the Bollywood film "Nasha" (2013), where she played the lead role. The film was noted for its bold and erotic content.

    article_image4

    She participated in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss" (Season 5), which further boosted her popularity and brought her into the limelight.

    article_image5

    Poonam is very active on social media, especially Instagram, where she shares photos and videos that often garner attention for their provocative nature.

    article_image6

    She has been involved in several legal controversies, including cases related to her provocative social media posts and videos.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless'

    SHOCKING: Actor Danny Denzongpa owns India's third-largest beer band with annual turnover of Rs 200 crore RKK

    SHOCKING: Actor Danny Denzongpa owns India's third-largest beer band with annual turnover of Rs 200 crore

    Monkey Man': CBFC allegedly obstructs Dev Patel's movie to be released in India; Read on ATG

    'Monkey Man': CBFC allegedly obstructs Dev Patel's movie to be released in India; Read on

    'My wife is getting married, and the groom is....' Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty wedding with wife Anuja again anr

    'My wife is getting married, & groom is....' Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty surprises fans with THIS news

    Recent Stories

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH) gcw

    Korean Air flight drops 26,900 feet in 15 mins; passengers suffer from nosebleeds, ear pain (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    T20 WC 2024: Have South Africa finally shed 'chokers' tag? Shamsi lauds 'new Proteas' team after win over WI snt

    T20 WC 2024: Have South Africa finally shed 'chokers' tag? Shamsi lauds 'new Proteas' team after win over WI

    T20 WC 2024: 'Sky is the limit, we're ending with heaps of learnings' - Corey Anderson on USA's campaign snt

    T20 WC 2024: 'Sky is the limit, we're ending with heaps of learnings' - Corey Anderson on USA's campaign

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon