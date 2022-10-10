Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharing a slew of braless pictures on her social media, actor Poonam Pandey quoted Pablo Picasso, saying, “Sex and art are the same thing.” The hot black and white photoshoot of the “Nasha’ actor is breaking the internet and how.

    Actor Poonam Pandey has often found herself in the midst of controversies. Whether it is about her allegedly abusive marriage with ex-husband Sam Bombay or her alleged involvement in the pornography case, this model-turned-actor has made it to the headlines several times. However, other than controversies, Poonam’s a favourite of the tabloids for her bold and sultry photoshoots. And once again, the actor has set the mercury rising with her recent pictures where she has posed braless.

    Taking to Instagram, Poonam Pandey shared a slew of pictures in black and white. The actor chose to go braless for this latest bold photoshoot of herself.

    In the photographs, Poonam Pandey is seen wearing nothing but a white shirt as she went braless for the shoot. She used her hands to hide her assets while continuing to flaunt her cleavage.

    Recently also, Poonam Pandey dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram from an almost nude photoshoot. While in her latest photos Poonam is seen wearing at least a shirt, in the previous photo dump, the actor had again completely topless.

    Speaking of her photoshoot, Poonam Pandey struck multiple sensuous poses for the lens. The post has got more than 50,000 likes and thousands of comments. Using one of Pablo Picasso’s quotes, Poonam wrote in the caption, “Sex and art are the same thing. -Pablo Picasso.”

    Several of Poonam Pandey’s fans took to the comments section to flood it with heart and fire emojis. “Killer look🔥🔥,” wrote one user while another one said, “Breathtaking beauty!!! No words to Describe your Boldness!! 🥰🥰🌹🌹💕💕”

    Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey was one of the actors who had come out in support of Ranveer Singh over his controversial nude photoshoot. She said that she found nothing appropriate with the pictures, calling the photography a piece of art. On the professional front, Poonam Pandey was last seen in the reality TV show ‘Lock-Upp’ which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.

