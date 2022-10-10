Inside pics of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey’s Italy wedding with Marc Menchaca; Sophie Turner attends

Game of Thrones’ ‘Cersei Lannister’ aka actor Lena Headey got married to actor Marc Menchaca in Italy. Inside pictures from their dreamy wedding are doing rounds on social media. Among those who attended the festivities, included Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, Peter Dinklage, and Emila Clarke, among others.

Actor Lena Headey, popularly known as the merciless queen ‘Cersei Lannister’ from ‘Game of Thrones’ has married once again. She said “I Do” to actor Marc Menchaca, as their intimate wedding ceremony was held in Italy.

Several of the co-stars of Lena Headey from ‘Game of Thrones’ including Sophie Turner with hubby Joe Jonas, Peter Dinklage, Email Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Conleth Hill attended the couple’s wedding in Italy.

Lena Headey was seen wearing a sleeveless white gown with a veil for her wedding while Marc Menchaca was dressed in a blue three-piece suit with a pink tie. He completed his look by wearing a beige hat. The couple read their wedding vows under the sun. Now, several pictures from their dreamy wedding have been circulating on social media.

Have a look at the pictures here:

While Lena Headey is popular for playing the character of the Lannister queen in ‘Game of Thrones’, the award-winning actor Marc Menchaca, best known for ‘This Is Where We Live’, has been a part of several famous television shows such as ‘Manifest’, ‘The Outsider’ and ‘Ozark’.

Lena Headey has also been a part of numerous hit projects such as ‘300’, ‘The Brothers Grimm’, ‘The Purge’, ‘Dredd’, and ‘Fighting With My Family’. Lena was also seen in ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’, playing the titular role in the series. She also had a recurring role as ‘Amelia Hughes’ in ‘Infinity Train’, an animated web series.

For the unversed, Lena Headey was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran. They got married in the year 2007 and called it off in 2013. Lena and Peter also share a 12-year-old son, Wylie Loughran, from their marriage. After her separation from Peter Paul Loughran, Lena Headey reportedly dated director Dan Cadan. Lena has a seven-year-old daughter, Teddy, with Dan from their relationship.

Meanwhile, Lena Headey started dating Marc Menchaca in 2020. On the professional front, there are reports that Lena will reunite with actor Nick Frost, her ‘Fighting With My Family’ co-star for the comedy thriller, Svalta. The filming is expected to begin in Finland next year.